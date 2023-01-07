Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss marijuana tax

With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council members will decide whether they want to impose a sales tax rate of three percent on recreational marijuana sales sold in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder says that before the council considers adding the question of taxing marijuana to the April ballot, it’s important the public understands how this process will go.

“If we do decide to put this on the ballot, we want the language to be clear,” Mayor Kinder said. “Monday night, the council will decide whether we want to put it before the public for a community voter approval so in April voters would have the chance to go to the polls and decide if they as a community want to have this here in Cape.”

But how the city will spend that additional revenue is still up in the air.

“We’re debating whether we’d like to see perhaps a small portion of that go to drug and substance abuse kind of initiatives here in the city perhaps some public safety items as they pertain to substance abuse,” said Mayor Kinder.

A few residents say this will have a big impact on the community. Kinder says it’s important the public understands what they hope to accomplish..

“I think our voters always want to know exactly how were going to use it, it’s up to this council and our city administration to always make good use of our tax revenue that’s our number one priority and it’s gonna be up to us if we do decide to put it on the April ballot it will be up to us to inform the public in the next few months before April,” Mayor Kinder said.

The city council is expected to discuss the marijuana tax Monday night on January 9. Perry county will also discuss the marijuana tax on Monday as well.

