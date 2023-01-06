Heartland Votes

Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.(NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, a woman in North Carolina won another $2 million on a $20 scratcher.

Kenya Sloan, 41, could not believe her luck when she won the second prize.

“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Sloan said. “But it did.”

Sloan bought the $2 million winning Diamond Dazzler ticket in October 2022 from the Esha Food Mart in Shelby. Her previous $1 million win happened in August 2022.

“I was just standing there in shock,” Sloan said. “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.”

Sloan collected her $2 million prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million, and after taxes, she took home $855,006.

After her first big win in August, Sloan said she wanted to buy a house. She purchased land at the time and has almost finished building her new home.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side...
Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children
Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, Ill, has been arrested for two counts of grooming.
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man facing up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former NFL running back hospitalized after saving his kids from drowning, reports say
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House adjourns until 10 p.m. as McCarthy works to round up final votes to become speaker
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.
Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug