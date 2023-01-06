Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured.

The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.

St. Louis City officers took the suspect into custody until pursuing officers could get to Market Street. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The original charges of the case are unknown. News 4 will update with more information.

