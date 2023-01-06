Heartland Votes

Sunshine and dry conditions for today with rain heading our way this weekend

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cool and dry conditions for this afternoon so enjoy that sunshine because rain showers are heading our way this weekend. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most of the Heartland.

As we look into the weekend expect clouds to take over, along with rain shows on and off all day Saturday. We will see a little sprinkle and drizzle active by the evening hours as the rain shows start to exit our area. For Sunday more clouds and cool temperatures as we might see dry conditions but still see gloomy weather.

