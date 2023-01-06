Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.

Six Republican southern Illinois lawmakers are hosting the meeting at the Marion at the Cultural and Civic Center on Tuesday, January 17.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

State Senator Dale Fowler, State Senator Terri Bryant, State Representative Patrick Windhorst, State Representative Paul Jacobs and State Representative David Friess will be attending the forum.

In addition to discussing gun control issues, the lawmakers will also talk about the new district map boundaries and what could be addressed during the spring 2023 legislative session.

