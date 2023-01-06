SIU saluki bobblehead unveiled

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Saluki fans now have their very own bobblehead!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its limited-edition SIU Saluki Live Mascot Bobblehead on Friday morning, January 6.

The announcement comes ahead of National Bobblehead Day, which is Saturday.

This is the first bobblehead featuring Southern Illinois University’s live saluki dog.

Each one is individually numbered one through 2022 and cost $30, plus $8 for shipping.

Purchases can be made by clicking here.

“We think this will be a very popular bobblehead for SIU alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff everywhere,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin.

