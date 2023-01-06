Police searching for suspect in connection with shooting in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday morning, January 6.

According to Carterville Police, there was a shooting incident near John A. Logan College (JALC) and officers are looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened at 9:05 a.m.

JALC said the shooting did not happen on campus.

Police said JALC and Carterville schools are on a precautionary lockdown until further notice because of the suspect on the run.

Officers and squad cars, along with an emergency management command trailer, were station along Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to JALC.

A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday morning, January 6. (Source: KFVS/Mike Snuffer)

Integrated Health has a location along Plaza Drive. According to a post on their Facebook page, their Carterville location will be closed for the rest of the day.

Heartland News has a crew on the scene and share updates as they become available

