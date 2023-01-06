People prepare for the Polar Plunge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month.

On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.

There is no age limit for the Strut 5K, and the Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older. The event is hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and will take place at Cape County Park at 2400 County Park Drive.

Day-of registration is an option for both events. Strut registration begins at 8 a.m., and the race will start at 10 a.m. Plunge registration begins at noon, and the Plunge will start promptly at 2 p.m.

In 2022, Cape Girardeau Polar Plungers raised over $66,000 for SOMO athletes. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the Plunge and can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals. This year’s goal is $55,000, and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 10 events.

For pre-registered Plungers only, awards will be given for top fundraisers, top fundraising group, and top fundraising school. Golden Plunger Awards for the most creative costumes will also be presented to the top group and top individuals. No wet suits are allowed and shoes are required.

To register for the event and take part in the fundraising, you can go online to the Plunge and the Strut to sign up. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO Southeast Area office at 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. You can mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge at the same address.

The Pre-Plunge Party admission for the general public is $10 per person. Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 will get you a Beanie, $500 will get you a Robe, $1,000 will get you a Speaker and $2,000 will get you a Fleece Zip-up jacket and a beanie.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, please contact Penny Williams, at 573-579-4233 or email williams@somo.org.

