MoDOT and MSHP raise awareness on human trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, after the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act 22 years ago. To raise awareness and combat related crimes in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation has teamed up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Human trafficking is illegal exploitation of a person through force, fraud, or coercion. It can take the form of sex trafficking, forced labor, or domestic servitude. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 240 human trafficking cases reported in Missouri in 2021.

MoDOT has provided public information about human trafficking and continues to train employees about the more common indicators of human trafficking, as well as how to report potential cases. The training became part of the job after MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna sighed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge back in 2018.

“MoDOT workers, the Highway Patrol and commercial trucking allies are all on the front lines when it comes to combatting this horrific crime,” McKenna said. “It is vital that we continue to educate everyone on ways to recognize the signs of human trafficking and to know how to report any suspicious activity as they work and travel on one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country.”

Colonel Eric Olsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative, starting on January 9 and ending on January 13. This initiative will be to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations. Olsen believes this knowledge is necessary to protect people.

“Human trafficking often involves our nation’s transportation systems, including Missouri’s roadways,” said Olson. “Our commercial vehicle drivers, inspectors, law enforcement officers, and the general public need to know what to look for and how to respond to these situations to help rescue the vulnerable people being exploited.”

Signs of human trafficking are not always obvious, and may include the presence of an older “boyfriend” or “girlfriend”; Travel with an older male/female who isn’t a guardian; or signs of psychological coercion, such as depression, anxiety, and/or an overly submissive attitude. Suspected human trafficking can be reported by calling 1-888-373-7888.

