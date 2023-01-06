Heartland Votes

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.

Officers responded to the incident Thursday near State Highway O, and Park Place around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Investigators say this incident involved a suspect and a Laurie Police Department offices. Investigators have not given any update on the suspect’s condition. They say the officer is safe.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, Ill, has been arrested for two counts of Grooming.
Man arrested in Jefferson County for grooming children
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man facing up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs

Latest News

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side...
Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side...
Dunklin County police officer facing 2 felony charges
Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street....
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make...
Carbondale PD getting $600K for tech upgrades
The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through...
Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades