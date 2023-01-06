Missouri DNR updates Drought Mitigation and Response Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating the Drought Mitigation and Response Plan that will help guide future statewide, multi-entity drought response efforts. The plan is designed to aid government officials, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.

The 2022 Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2002 Missouri Drought Plan, expanding and updating the data and information. The revised plan explores the various types of drought, describing and quantifying the different impacts they can have. The plan considers such factors as likelihood, susceptibility, impacts and resilience in assessing overall vulnerability that different regions of the state have to drought.

The plan also describes Missouri’s Drought Response System and discusses available drought monitoring tools, mitigation capabilities and a comprehensive list of actions and initiatives that can be taken at all levels before and during drought.

Public input is a department priority, so drought response partners, stakeholders and the public are invited to review the draft plan and provide comments before it is finalized. The public comment period opens January 9, and closes February 7. An executive summary is available for review online. The full drought mitigation and response plan can be accessed online as well.

After reviewing the draft 2022 Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, comments may be submitted to mowaters@dnr.mo.gov.

