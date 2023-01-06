Man slashes Domino’s employees’ tires over wrong order, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested Richard Johnson after they say he slashed the tires of a Domino’s employee for a wrong order.

On Nov. 18, MPD responded to an assault at a Domino’s on Summer Avenue.

When police arrived an employee at Domino’s stated that Johnson came to pick up an order he placed online.

Johnson then left the store but would return saying his order was wrong. The employee then advised to him that the online ordering policy does not allow them to return in the store, but he could order another pizza.

According to the police report, Johnson then became irate and threw the pizza next to the employee and left the store.

As the employee was cleaning up the pizza with a broom, Johnson then came back in the store and approached him in an aggressive manner and tried taking the broom, police say. The employee said Johnson tried to hit him and that’s when a physical fight happened between the two. Employees tried to break up the fight between the two. Johnson then stopped fighting and left the store.

The employee said Johnson called Domino’s back that evening to have a pizza delivered.

Two hours later he came back to the Summer Avenue location and was seen by an employee slashing several other employees tires and a customer as well, police say. A witness stated that when she came outside the store, she saw him using a cutting tool to slash her front tire. After he slashed the last tire, she says she saw him drive off in a four door SUV on Summer Avenue.

Using the information of the online order he made, MPD was able to identify Richard Johnson as a person of interest by his phone number. Surveillance video helped point Johnson responsible for the assault and vandalism. The total value of damage to the cars was over $1,300.

He charged with assault and vandalism $1,000 or less.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.