Heartland Votes

Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills

The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session.
The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session.
By Marsha Heller and Tom English
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session.

Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote.

Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226, originally House Bill 5855, which was introduced in early December.

Roughly 100 rallied at the Capitol Thursday night ahead of the vote on SB 2226, calling on lawmakers to get assault-style weapons off the streets.

The legislation bans the manufacture, sale and purchase of assault weapons and the large capacity ammunition magazines needed to use the guns.

It also requires current owners of such weapons to report the serial numbers of their weapons to the state police and bans so-called “switches” that convert handguns into illegal machine guns.

Southern Illinois State Representatives Paul Jacobs, Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and David Friess voted against the measure.

“Despite some changes, the bill still contains unworkable and unconstitutional provisions that severely limit the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Ill. Rep. Windhorst said in a released statement. “I am proud to have been a part of the opposition in the Illinois House to this most recent effort to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens. Gun bans, ammunition bans, and expensive and burdensome regulations have been ruled unconstitutional time and time again by the US Supreme Court. Despite tonight’s passage of this legislation, there remains further legislative and legal hurdles that it must clear. Should this measure be signed into law, I will strongly support any legal action that is taken to find it unconstitutional.”

The second bill passed by the Illinois House was further abortion-rights legislation aimed to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state legal repercussions.

The House voted 67 to 41 in support of the package.

Both bills now head to the Illinois Senate.

Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement early Friday morning saying in part, “The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction.”

Pritzker added that he looks forward to working with the Illinois Senate to get the bills done and signed as soon as possible.

Lawmakers are set to wrap up their two year legislative cycle Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, Ill, has been arrested for two counts of grooming.
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man facing up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs

Latest News

Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, says he's filing to run for governor in...
Kentucky Ag Commissioner to file to run for governor
The new law that was passed last summer by the Missouri legislature has several aspects to it...
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
Missouri Statehouse 2023/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures
Governor Andy Beshear gave the State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday evening, January 4.
Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth Address