Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session.

Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote.

Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226, originally House Bill 5855, which was introduced in early December.

Roughly 100 rallied at the Capitol Thursday night ahead of the vote on SB 2226, calling on lawmakers to get assault-style weapons off the streets.

The legislation bans the manufacture, sale and purchase of assault weapons and the large capacity ammunition magazines needed to use the guns.

It also requires current owners of such weapons to report the serial numbers of their weapons to the state police and bans so-called “switches” that convert handguns into illegal machine guns.

Southern Illinois State Representatives Paul Jacobs, Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and David Friess voted against the measure.

“Despite some changes, the bill still contains unworkable and unconstitutional provisions that severely limit the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Ill. Rep. Windhorst said in a released statement. “I am proud to have been a part of the opposition in the Illinois House to this most recent effort to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens. Gun bans, ammunition bans, and expensive and burdensome regulations have been ruled unconstitutional time and time again by the US Supreme Court. Despite tonight’s passage of this legislation, there remains further legislative and legal hurdles that it must clear. Should this measure be signed into law, I will strongly support any legal action that is taken to find it unconstitutional.”

The second bill passed by the Illinois House was further abortion-rights legislation aimed to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state legal repercussions.

The House voted 67 to 41 in support of the package.

Both bills now head to the Illinois Senate.

Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement early Friday morning saying in part, “The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction.”

Pritzker added that he looks forward to working with the Illinois Senate to get the bills done and signed as soon as possible.

Lawmakers are set to wrap up their two year legislative cycle Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.