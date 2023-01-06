Heartland Votes

Hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office set for Friday morning

A hearing to force Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury to move his office out of its current space in the courthouse is set for Friday morning.
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The ongoing legal battle between Scott County Commissioners and Sheriff Wes Drury goes back before a judge Friday morning, January 6.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The case is over the commissioners’ desire to move Sheriff Drury’s department from its current location at the courthouse to across the street to the county jail.

This dispute has been building since last summer and landed in court after Drury refused to let movers into his office last month.

Before her term ended, Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission against Drury to move him out of the current sheriff’s office.

Drury argues there’s not enough space at the jail to house his staff.

According to the commission, the decision’s already been made.

Heartland news will be at the hearing and share any updates.

