First Alert: Slightly warmer ahead of rain chances

(KFVS) - Expect temperatures to warm back up above average for this time of year after this morning’s cold start.

Afternoon highs will be similar to yesterday, but slightly warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies will be sunny the first part of the afternoon, but clouds will start to increase.

Rain chances look to arrive after midnight.

Showers stick around through Saturday morning before becoming more isolated heading into the rest of the day.

Sunday will be cloudy but dry with highs in the 40s.

Next week, afternoon highs return into the 50s and next chance for rain looks to arrive Thursday.

