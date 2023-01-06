Heartland Votes

A few showers early tomorrow

By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds are beginning to increase across the Heartland this evening as a weak disturbance moves towards the area. After midnight, scattered showers will move across the Heartland. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to the lower 40s south.

For the weekend it will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers possible. Most of the rain will move out of the Heartland by the late morning hours on Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible through Sunday but most areas will remain dry after noon tomorrow. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Highs on Sunday will range form near 40 north to the upper 40s south.

