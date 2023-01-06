Enjoy the sunshine today, clouds and some light rain take over this weekend

Soak up the sunshine, especially through the first half of the day. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening hours. Expecting a completely dry day and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for much of the Heartland. Light scattered rain will move into the area overnight and continue through Saturday. The weekend looks gloomy. Very light rain possible Saturday and the clouds will hang around on Sunday too. Sunday will be a little cooler too, with highs only in the lower to mid 40s for most of the area. We will have to wait until Monday for the sunshine to return.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.