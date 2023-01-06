Heartland Votes

Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law, accused of harassing two local children.

This unusual story began in Clarkton late last month. That’s when authorities accused Mallory Butler of verbally harassing two children playing outside in the snow on Christmas Eve.

According to court records, Butler serves as a police officer in both Campbell and Senath. She faces two felony counts of first-degree harassment.

The Dunklin County Chief Deputy handled Butler’s case. He accuses her of approaching two children in her Campbell uniform and telling them she would beat them up for the way they treated two other kids also playing with them that day.

This court record also shows Butler then took to social media to continue the harassment. According to the Dunklin County Sheriff Dept., Butler resigned from Campbell PD on December 26.

Butler is out on bond and is scheduled to be back in court January 20.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side...
Dunklin County police officer facing 2 felony charges
Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street....
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make...
Carbondale PD getting $600K for tech upgrades
The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through...
Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades