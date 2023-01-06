Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January.

Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16.

Tickets are available today and can be purchased at Osage Centre and A.C. Brase Arena.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation, the first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, will receive a ticket to get autographs from players including Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, James Naile, Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson.

The program will include discussion about upcoming year, door prizes and Fred Bird photobooth.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.