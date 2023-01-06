Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

According to a release from the city of Carbondale, the police department will receive $600,000. This is part of a total $182 million in Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois.

The police department will use the money to upgrade its records management system.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno and City Manager Gary Williams both spoke of the importance of the new funds.

“Obtaining a new records management system has been a long-time goal of the police department to improve transparency, create efficiencies, enhance investigative capabilities and streamline the everyday work demands for police officers,” Reno said. “We are very thankful for this opportunity, and I am certain this will have lasting positive impacts on the police department and the community.”

“Updating our system will increase Carbondale’s crime-fighting capabilities and reinforce the numerous other efforts we’ve employed to reduce gun violence,” Williams added.

