Heartland Votes

Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades

The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through...
The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

According to a release from the city of Carbondale, the police department will receive $600,000. This is part of a total $182 million in Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois.

The police department will use the money to upgrade its records management system.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno and City Manager Gary Williams both spoke of the importance of the new funds.

“Obtaining a new records management system has been a long-time goal of the police department to improve transparency, create efficiencies, enhance investigative capabilities and streamline the everyday work demands for police officers,” Reno said. “We are very thankful for this opportunity, and I am certain this will have lasting positive impacts on the police department and the community.”

“Updating our system will increase Carbondale’s crime-fighting capabilities and reinforce the numerous other efforts we’ve employed to reduce gun violence,” Williams added.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in...
Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last year
A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A...
Missouri man facing 150 years for child sexual assault
The ongoing legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff goes back before a...
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year
Heartland Casino looking to hire hundreds of workers