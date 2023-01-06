Bus passenger injured in crash involving semi

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a bus in Marion on Thursday night, January 5.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Halfway Road.

According to a preliminary ISP investigation, the semi turning left onto Halfway Rd. failed to yield to a Ford F650 bus traveling eastbound on Rte. 13.

ISP said the big rig hit the driver’s side of the bus.

One passenger on the bus was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

ISP said no other information will be released.

