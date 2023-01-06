2 cars stolen from dealership

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Maroon Cadillac SRX was stolen from Wilsons’ Auto Sales sometime around Monday, January 2.

Then on Thursday, a two-door orange 2012 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office at 573-204-2982 and speak with someone with the detective division.

