Woman charged with murder months after boyfriend’s death

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend nearly 10 months ago.

According to Paducah Police, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, of Herrin, was arrested as she arrived for work in Carterville on Wednesday afternoon, January 4.

Kelley was booked into the Williamson County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

She is charged with murder/domestic violence in connection with the March 14, 2022 death of 28-year-old Jarvis Plato at a Paducah apartment.

Paducah Police say they were called to the apartment on the 200 block of Berger Road for a unresponsive man.

When officers arrived they found Plato dead.

Officers said his live-in girlfriend, Kelley, told them that Plato fell down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.

However, police say they found signs of a struggle inside the apartment and say Kelley changed her story several times.

In the meantime, detectives, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton and the medical examiners’ offices in Madisonville and Louisville continued the investigation into Plato’s death.

Police say an autopsy from the Regional Crime lab ruled Plato’s death a homicide, which led to Kelley’s arrest.

