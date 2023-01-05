Woman arrested in McCracken County on human trafficking charge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A call to police about two stranded females trying to get back home to St. Louis ends with an arrest.

They were called on Tuesday, January 3 to a hotel in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came from 22-year-old Marlaa Jackson and a 15-year-old.

Deputies and detectives investigating the circumstances about the two females said they learned Jackson allegedly worked in the commercial sex trafficking trade and had reportedly been working from the hotel room.

They said the teen, who ran away from her legal guardian in St. Louis the evening before, appeared in Jackson’s postings and commercial sex activities earlier in the evening.

Jackson was arrested and charged with human trafficking and sodomy 3rd degree (facilitation).

The 15-year-old was released to her legal guardian.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, with additional suspects and charges likely.

