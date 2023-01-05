Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions.

Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within the next few weeks. Levesque says the Casino is looking to hire for all types of positions.

“So, the casino has 4 restaurants, 650 slots, 14 table games, event cent that will seat 1300 and a 160 room hotel all attached. So you know we’re looking from everything from your entry level hotel housekeeping all the way up to some Director levels we still have available as well,” said Levesque.

More than 100 people showed up to Thursday’s Job fair. Dustin Perry who just moved back to southern Illinois is one of the many looking for jobs.

“I was looking at the facilities and the financial side of the business,” said Perry.

Perry also says that he is excited for the future of the Casino.

Lorence Killen is also is in search of employment opportunities.

“So I actually came and looked at the surveillance, security, marketing. Really anything, grounds keeping you know facilities, I’m ready to work,” said Killen.

With both of these men from southern Illinois, the Casino’s GM says they’re going to continue to look in Walker’s Bluff backyard for those who want to work.

“We definitely want to reach out into the community which we do business. We’re obviously looking for talent anywhere we can find some out there, but we will keep the majority of almost all of our team members I’ll be local within the region,” said Levesque.

The Casino will also be starting a dealer school next week. Levesque says the location will be updated on their website. You can stay tuned to their website.

“We have a dealer school starting next week. So again you don’t have to have the skills to be able work with us, we are going to teach you the skills. If you got the attitude and got the positive attitude, that hospitality gene come on out and talk to us, we’re going to teach you how to do the jobs, they’re not that hard. They’re more fun than anything else,” Levesque added.

Tomorrow is also the final day for the Casino Resorts job fair. It is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at the Carterville Community Center. 120 N Greenbriar Road, Carterville, Ill.

The Casino Resort is expected to be completed by the end of Spring 2023.

