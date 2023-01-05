Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops.

On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.

The next day, on January 4, Detectives conducted another traffic stop on Old US HWY 60 after observing traffic violations. The operator, 35-year-old Dylan Hobbs, of Metropolis, Ill., was also found to be in possession of meth, as well as marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Hyde has been charged with the following:

No Registration Plates/No Registration Receipt

Possession of a Contained Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense

Hobbes has been charged with the following:

Careless Driving

Possession of a Contained Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Both Hyde and Hobbes were subsequently arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

