Tracking rain chances on Saturday

Thursday is looking similar to what we had on Wednesday. Temperatures will be back in the 40s, with breezy conditions again too. There will be more clouds in northern parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. There could even be a snowflake or two north of I-64. Highs will range from the lower 40s north, to lower 50s south. Friday will start below freezing and clouds will increase through the day. Mainly dry conditions expected through the day, but by late Friday night rain chances return. Scattered rain will continue Saturday, with the highest chances happening through the morning hours. Rain should be mainly light.

