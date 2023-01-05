Stoddard County Coroner releases 2022 report, sees decline in suicides

Heartland Votes

Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham said his office investigated 105 deaths in 2022.
(Source: Stoddard County Coroner's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham said his office investigated 105 deaths in 2022.

The investigations deaths by natural causes, crashes, suicides, overdoses, drownings and accidents.

The report does not include deaths occurring under the care of a physician, such as hospice.

Coroner Stidham said while deaths are not positive news to report on, he was encouraged there were no homicides in Stoddard County in 2022 and suicides were down nearly 75 percent from 2021.

There were three suicides recorded in 2022.

Stidham hopes this will decline even further.

“I will continue to encourage mental health and suicide awareness in hopes that number will someday be 0,” said Coroner Stidham in his released report.

The coroner said the mission of his office is to investigate every death in the county and provide accurate information for death certificates and family members.

Deputy Coroner Ashley Robey assists him.

Stidham explains the investigations involve ordering and attending autopsies, collecting toxicology testing, responding to scenes, interviewing witnesses, locating and notifying next of kin, speaking with primary care physicians and obtaining medical records.

The following is a break down of the 105 cases investigated by the Stoddard County Coroner’s Office in 2022:

  • Scene responses: 78
  • Natural causes: 86
  • COVID-19: 2
  • Homicide: 0
  • Suicide: 3
  • Overdose: 4
  • Motor vehicle accident: 4
  • Accident (drowning): 1
  • Accident (other): 2
  • Cases pending: 3
  • Age groups:
    • 0-18: 3
    • 19-45: 9
    • 46-70: 49
    • 70 and over: 44

Coroner Stidham said the budget for his office was $73,0022.85, but the actual total budget for 2022 was $61,792.00.

