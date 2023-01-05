Heartland Votes

St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released

Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks
Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks(Associated Press)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The announcement St. Louis Battlehawks fans have been waiting for has finally come. Today, the XFL released the official schedule for the 2023 season.

The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions:

XFL North

  • D.C. Defenders
  • Seattle Sea Dragons
  • St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Vegas Vipers

XFL South

  • Arlington Renegades
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Orlando Guardians
  • San Antonio Brahmas

“The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement,” added Brandon.

Opening weekend for the XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades hosting the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on ABC starting at 3 p.m. Many games throughout the season will be televised through ABC, FX and ESPN platforms.

ESPN will also televise the 2023 XFL Playoffs, which will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, and streamed on ESPN+. The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 pm ET on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets are now available for purchase at XFL.com/tickets and single game tickets will go on sale on January 12, 2023. For more information on the 2023 schedules and broadcast details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

Marlaa Jackson, 22 of St. Louis, was arrested in McCracken County on human trafficking and...
Woman arrested in McCracken County on human trafficking charge
Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54...
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened following an extended closure because of winter weather...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens following closure due to weather conditions, low river levels
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham said his office investigated 105 deaths in 2022.
Stoddard County Coroner releases 2022 report, sees decline in suicides