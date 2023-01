CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH has delivered their first baby for 2023.

Willow Grace was born at 2:35 p.m. on January 2.

She is born to Brett and Amanda, their third child.

Welcome to the world baby Willow (and those adorable cheeks)! It took a couple days but we're happy to welcome... Posted by SoutheastHEALTH on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

