SIU and Murray State win MVC Home games

Here are college basketball scores from 1/4/23(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The SIU and Murray State basketball teams both won Missouri Valley Conference home games Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois defeated Drake 53-49 to improve to 12-4 and 4-1 on the season.

Marcus Domask led the the Salukis with 21 points.

Murray State defeated Bradley 67-58 to improve to 9-6 and 4-1 on the year.

DJ Burns led the Racers in scoring with 16 points.

