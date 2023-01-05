SIU and Murray State win MVC Home games

(KFVS) - The SIU and Murray State basketball teams both won Missouri Valley Conference home games Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois defeated Drake 53-49 to improve to 12-4 and 4-1 on the season.

Marcus Domask led the the Salukis with 21 points.

Murray State defeated Bradley 67-58 to improve to 9-6 and 4-1 on the year.

DJ Burns led the Racers in scoring with 16 points.

