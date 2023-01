CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton.

She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023.

She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.

