Heartland Votes

Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing

Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width...
Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing.(PIXABAY)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in Kennett, Mo.

Weather permitting, the road work will take place from January 23 through October 31. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Work will begin at the south limit of the project and move north. The work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation.  Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is strong and the future...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
Aaryan Kelley, 22 of Herrin, is charged with murder in connection with the death of her...
Woman charged with murder months after boyfriend’s death
Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death
Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death
Woman arrested on human trafficking charge
Woman arrested on human trafficking charge