Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in Kennett, Mo.

Weather permitting, the road work will take place from January 23 through October 31. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Work will begin at the south limit of the project and move north. The work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

