Heartland Votes

Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week.

Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the closure is to allow crews to demolish the structure carrying Westminster Drive over I-57 just south of Marion.

A marked detour around the work zone will be in place for both northbound and southbound traffic.

IDOT said the detour will utilize Route 13 and Route 148 for both directions of travel.

The northbound on-ramps at Old Route 13 and Route 13 will remain open.

Flaggers, message boards and traffic control devices will be used to inform and direct drivers.

