Heartland Votes

Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to migrants: ‘Do not just show up at the border’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy: GOP wants ‘solution’ as speaker pressure builds