Heartland Votes

New Heartland transportation projects approved by Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The $75 million in budget stabilization funds is going to work soon.

A total of 28 local transportation projects were approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The funds are under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program.

“Our Transportation Cost-Share program provides an innovative opportunity to leverage public and private investments to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure and boost workforce development across our state,” said Governor Parson. “The number of applications demonstrates that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. While there are many unfunded transportation needs remaining across our state, we’ve come a long way and are committed to doing more.”

In a statement from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the department said the goal is “building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.”

Among the Heartland projects are:

  • St. Francois County - Berry Road Bridge - $1,825,000
  • Pemiscot County - Route 84 Bridge Widening Project - $82,834
  • City of Perryville - Progress Drive Extension - $1,436,5002
  • City of New Madrid - Blomfield Road Improvements - $874,250

See the full list here.

