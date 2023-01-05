Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen driver was involved in a deadly, single-car crash.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old from Murray, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the 2006 Nissan Versa was going westbound on KY 464 just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, and failed to make a sharp curve, running off the right side of the road.

The car crashed into a tree and ended up on its side on an embankment on the passenger side.

It happened about 4 miles east of Mayfield.

