Man arrested in Jefferson County for grooming children

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from McLeansboro, Ill. has been arrested for sexually exploiting two children.

In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and started a coordinated investigation. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at the residence of the suspect.

The suspect was 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro. During the search, evidence was collected and examined by the Sheriff’s Office member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. From this, it was revealed that there was a second juvenile victim.

The completed investigation was turned over to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office. The case was reviewed and arrest warrants were issued for Biggerstaff in Jefferson County Court on January 4.

Jefferson County Detectives, with the assistance of the McLeansboro Police Department and US Marshall’s Service served the arrest warrant on January 5. Biggerstaff was arrested on the warrant for two counts of Grooming, with bond set at $150,000. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked in on the felony charges.

Biggerstaff is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

