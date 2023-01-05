Man accused of running from police facing gun charges in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of running from police is facing gun charges.

Kadeem L. Hunter, 29, from Chicago, Ill., was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a peace officer.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a man with a gun, in the 300 block of East Walnut St. on Wednesday morning, January 4.

The suspect, later identified as Hunter, got into the passenger seat of a black Cadillac and left the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue. Police say Hunter fled from the vehicle with the gun.

The driver of the vehicle was last seen heading north on Lewis Lane.

Officers arrested Hunter after a foot chase and recovered the weapon.

Hunter was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

