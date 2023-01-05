Heartland Votes

Kennett, Mo. man facing up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was found guilty of statutory rape after a two-day jury trial.

Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the jury was out for about an hour and 40 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on all charges.

At the trial, they said Meding was confronted by his victims who were children at the time of the offenses.

According to the release, on April 10, 2020, the Cape Girardeau police investigated Meding for sexually assaulting two children in Cape Girardeau. He was formally charged on July 9, 2020.

Meding’s sentencing is set for February 6.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Meding is facing up to 150 years in prison at sentencing.

