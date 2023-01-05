Heartland Votes

Juvenile accused of assaulting officer at McCracken Co. juvenile detention center

McCracken County deputies say a juvenile is facing one count of third-degree assault - police...
McCracken County deputies say a juvenile is facing one count of third-degree assault - police officer and one count of third-degree criminal mischief after assaulting a detective at the regional juvenile detention center.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of assaulting an officer at the regional juvenile detention center.

The juvenile is facing one count of third-degree assault - police officer and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 reporting the juvenile assaulted a detective with the Hopkinsville Police Department.

They say the detective was at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center with a court order out of Christian County regarding a juvenile detained at the facility.

When the detective talked to the juvenile about the court order, they say the juvenile “became combative” toward the detective, placed his arms around the detective and lifted him up, slamming him to the floor.

According to KSP, during the assault, the juvenile also damaged the detective’s personal property.

The juvenile remains detained at the detention center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in...
Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last year
A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A...
Missouri man facing 150 years for child sexual assault
The ongoing legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff goes back before a...
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year
Heartland Casino looking to hire hundreds of workers
A Murray teen died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash