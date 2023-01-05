Juvenile accused of assaulting officer at McCracken Co. juvenile detention center

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of assaulting an officer at the regional juvenile detention center.

The juvenile is facing one count of third-degree assault - police officer and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 reporting the juvenile assaulted a detective with the Hopkinsville Police Department.

They say the detective was at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center with a court order out of Christian County regarding a juvenile detained at the facility.

When the detective talked to the juvenile about the court order, they say the juvenile “became combative” toward the detective, placed his arms around the detective and lifted him up, slamming him to the floor.

According to KSP, during the assault, the juvenile also damaged the detective’s personal property.

The juvenile remains detained at the detention center.

