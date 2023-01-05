Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

The groundbreaking for the new justice center will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the...
The groundbreaking for the new justice center will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center.

It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville.

According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the groundbreaking is a multi-million-dollar community project.

