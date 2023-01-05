Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy, cool afternoon

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/5
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - You’ll want a jacket today, even if there is plenty of sunshine where you live.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel a bit cooler.

Winds, about 13 to 15 mph, will keep temperatures on the cool side.

Gusts could also reach up to 20 to 25 mph.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the Heartland.

It will be sunny in our southern counties with more cloud cover in our northern counties.

A flurry or two in our far northern areas can’t be ruled out.

Overnight, temps will drop below the freezing mark.

Friday is looking a bit warmer with temps nearing 50s.

Winds will also be lighter.

Skies will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase later in the afternoon.

Rain chances arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Severe weather or storms are not likely, but there will be scattered showers before drying out by Sunday.

