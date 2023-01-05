Heartland Votes

Facebook phishing scammers use new technique

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to be on high alert for scammers trying to get your money on Facebook.

Officials at the Quincy BBB Office said scammers have been posting about missing people and animals in several public Facebook groups in hopes of getting shares.

While these posts may appear harmless to share, they actually can be harmful and expose you and your information.

BBB Quincy Regional director Don O’Brien said these scammers are reaching for personal information and money.

”If you join a group, make sure it’s a private group,” O’Brien said. “We see these scams basically being perpetuated in public groups. The scammer doesn’t need to in those instances, anyone can join and anybody can post.”

To help protect yourself from posts like these, the BBB suggests that you do a bit of digging and look into the profile posting these links.

O’Brien said to immediately report posts like these to notify Facebook of the potential scam.

