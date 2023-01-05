Heartland Votes

Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
McCracken County deputies say a juvenile is facing one count of third-degree assault - police...
Juvenile accused of assaulting officer at McCracken Co. juvenile detention center
A man suspected of driving drunk did a backflip to prove his sobriety, police said.
Police: Man stopped for suspected drunk driving does backflip to prove sobriety
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Brent Eckley retiring as Jackson head football coach