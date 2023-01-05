Heartland Votes

Cool and breezy today

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hello heartland. Mainly dry and calm conditions for this afternoon. However, we might feel a cool breeze throughout the day. Temperatures are currently sitting in the upper 40′s and low 50′s but with the breeze temps are actually feeling like they are in the upper 30′s to low 40′s.

Winds are going to be a factor throughout the day so breezy conditions have returned but will calm back down by tomorrow. Radars are showing us a little more cloud coverage north making things a little bit cooler than down south as we can see some sunshine and warmth.

For tonight and into tomorrow clouds will increase with scattered rain showers starting during the early hours on Saturday.

