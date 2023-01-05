Clouds will increase late tomorrow with rain possible Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a few clouds across our northern counties this afternoon but these clouds will move out of the area this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will start off sunny but clouds will increase during the afternoon hours. We look to remain dry through the afternoon hours tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain will spread across the Heartland as we head into late Friday night and Saturday morning. Most of the rain will move out of the area by Saturday afternoon with only isolated showers expected Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.