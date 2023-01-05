Carbondale police investigating shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, they responded to the 500 block of South Forest Street around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

They say the suspects left the area before officers arrived. The unknown male was last seen running east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street just after the shots were fired.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and no damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

