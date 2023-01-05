Heartland Votes

Carbondale police investigating shooting

Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired.
Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, they responded to the 500 block of South Forest Street around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

They say the suspects left the area before officers arrived. The unknown male was last seen running east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street just after the shots were fired.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and no damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, Ill, has been arrested for two counts of Grooming.
Man arrested in Jefferson County for grooming children
Hyde and Hobbes were subsequently arrested for similar crimes during separate traffic stops.
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops
Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width...
Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing
In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is strong and the future...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update