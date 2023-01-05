Brent Eckley retiring as Jackson head football coach

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Big news on Heartland Sports last night, with Jackson High School announcing the retirement of head football coach, Brent Eckley.

Today, on January 5, Eckley talked to the media for the first time about his career move.

The hall of fame coach is leaving the position he held for over a decade at Jackson, Mo. His numbers are nothing short of amazing. Eckley compiled a 102-27 record, a handful of trips to the state quarterfinals, a state runner-up appearance and state championship in 2020.

After becoming coach, Eckley led Jackson to winning season after winning season for 11 years. He was open about his emotions about leaving the Indians football program.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, I hadn’t been interested in coaching anywhere but Jackson,” Eckley said. “It’s been an opportunity that fell into my lap a little bit, the two went hand in hand as far as retiring and the new opportunity, so retiring my hearts in Jackson and I don’t know if that will ever change.”

Coach Brent Eckley will now take over as the head football coach at Har-Ber high school in Springdale, Ark. He says he would also like to assist in the search for the new Jackson head football coach.

