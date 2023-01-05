Heartland Votes

Brent Eckley retiring as Jackson head football coach

Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.(Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Big news on Heartland Sports last night, with Jackson High School announcing the retirement of head football coach, Brent Eckley.

Today, on January 5, Eckley talked to the media for the first time about his career move.

The hall of fame coach is leaving the position he held for over a decade at Jackson, Mo. His numbers are nothing short of amazing. Eckley compiled a 102-27 record, a handful of trips to the state quarterfinals, a state runner-up appearance and state championship in 2020.

After becoming coach, Eckley led Jackson to winning season after winning season for 11 years. He was open about his emotions about leaving the Indians football program.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, I hadn’t been interested in coaching anywhere but Jackson,” Eckley said. “It’s been an opportunity that fell into my lap a little bit, the two went hand in hand as far as retiring and the new opportunity, so retiring my hearts in Jackson and I don’t know if that will ever change.”

Coach Brent Eckley will now take over as the head football coach at Har-Ber high school in Springdale, Ark. He says he would also like to assist in the search for the new Jackson head football coach.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on...
St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released
Here are college basketball scores from 1/4/23
SIU and Murray State win MVC Home games
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 1/4.
Heartland Sports 6pm on 1/4
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 1/4/23
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 1/4/23