Heartland Votes

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up. (UC Health)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Jackson High School announced Head Football Coach Brent Eckley will be retiring at the end of...
Jackson High School Football coach to retire
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
Biden talks new border plans before Mexico visit
A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up....
Bills safety Hamlin asked who won game, doctor says
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width...
Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children’s center on New Year’s Eve